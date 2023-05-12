Luton boss Rob Edwards believes his side can draw confidence from last season’s play-off campaign as they head into a two-legged semi-final against Sunderland.

The Hatters were beaten by Huddersfield at the same stage last season but have finished in the top six for a second successive campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We hope so,” replied Edwards when asked if last year’s experience can act as motivation. “You can’t guarantee that you are going to win football matches, but we can learn from that experience, we can talk about it. The one thing that I’m looking for is the performance, doing our basics and those things really well because that’s what has served us well throughout the season so far.

Luton Town boss Rob Edwards. (Photo by Cameron Smith/Getty Images)

"If we do those things right you give yourself a good chance of getting a result, but we can’t guarantee that win so I can’t say ‘yeah, we’re going to go one step further’

“I feel that we are in good shape. We’ve got a pretty healthy squad to choose from, which is great as well at this stage of the season. We’re in as good a shape as we could be, but we’ve got to go and do it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Luton have known for some weeks they would finish in the play-offs after securing third place in the Championship.

“We’ve known for a few weeks, but this week there’s been a shift in the focus and I’ve seen that out on the training pitch, that’s really encouraging,” Edwards added.

“We always try to keep the game tight in any game. The game is all about scoring one end and keeping the ball out at the other so we always try and keep it tight. But we’ll always try to win the game as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad