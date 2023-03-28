O’Nien’s versatility has meant he’s started Sunderland’s last three games at left-back, with the 28-year-old regularly studying his in-game footage when adapting to different positions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Playing at full-back has seen O’Nien line up directly next to Batth, who has played a key part in organising the Black Cats’ backline throughout the season.

Luke O'Nien and Danny Batth playing for Sunderland.

When asked how his preparation changes when selected at full-back compared to playing in central midfield, O’Nien told the Echo: “Not too much. If you take every moment in isolation you have to make decisions and it’s all about decision-making and where you position yourself.

“It’s the same in midfield as at left-back, you have to position yourself differently because you are in different parts of the pitch, but the overall detail is still the same. I have to read how the game is unfolding, close down, win the ball and be good on the ball.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Whatever position I’m playing I just see it like what’s the next decision, trying to stay present and read what’s going on in front of me.

“It makes my job really easy when I’m next to Danny Batth, he talks to me, communicates and we try to shut down any threats coming down from the left.

“I approach every game by just doing my homework, I learn again. I still have lots of learning to do and will be looking at my clips with Vino (first-team assistant Mark Venus) to see how I can improve at left-back and in all positions.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked about Batth’s leadership qualities in Evans’ absence on the pitch, O’Nien spoke about the range of leaders in Sunderland’s squad.

“Even Corry for example he’s in the changing room and still has an influence,” O’Nien added “He’s still our skipper and has an impact from the sidelines. He’s still a big presence in the changing room, you ask him about the game and he’ll give us feedback and it will help you.

“Danny Batth has always been a leader and without the armband he’s a leader in terms of his presence and the way he plays. Danny Ballard as well, Patto (Anthony Patterson) in goal, we’ve got multiple leaders around the place and he’s been delivering week in, week out and I enjoy playing next to him. I enjoy talking to him because he’s played at some real high levels and I’m just keen to learn all the time.

“I know every single player loves him, we enjoy having him in the team and he’s just solid all round on the pitch. Off the pitch he’s just a good guy.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad