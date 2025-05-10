Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland secured a narrow 2-1 win over Coventry City in the first leg of their play-off semi final

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Luke O'Nien said he was proud of his Sunderland team mates but insisted that no one would be getting carried away after their first leg win at Coventry City.

The Black Cats absorbed a lot of pressure and scored two goals on the counter attack in the second half at the CBS Arena, meaning they will take a narrow 2-1 win into the second leg at the Stadium of Light on Tuesday night. O'Nien said the belief within the dressing room never wavered despite a poor run of form to end the regular campaign, but insisted that the team would now be fully focused on trying to finish the job next week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Credit to both sets of fans, especially ours, that was some atmosphere," O'Nien told Sky Sports after full time.

"They're the games you want to play in. I'm really proud of the lads for that performance they've put in, we spoke all week about what we wanted to do and to that, superb. I'm really proud.

"We still very much believed. I know a lot of people might not have thought that from the outside but you can tell a lot about a team when you don't win for a few games. The belief stayed in the changing rooms, the relationship between the players stayed strong. We've put ourselves in a good position.

"It edges us in front but we will stay very level headed. We need to keep doing that we've done all season, focus on ourselves and what we do, and double down on that. That's what will give us the best chance on Tuesday."

Régis Le Bris delivers verdict on Coventry City first leg win

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Régis Le Bris praised his young Sunderland team for their defensive endeavour in the win.

"We were talking a lot about complacency, consistency, discipline, because young players before making mistakes can just be driven by the dynamic of the game, the score," Le Bris said.

"Now the game is finished so I was really impressed again today.

"I was impressed by the level of maturity today. It was tough, it wasn't an easy game but they stayed connected and grounded in out principles. This was the main principle of our success today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The team spirit is a really strong quality of this team. I was surprised early in the season to see this behaviour because they want to defend their box, their goalkeeper and their goal. They stick together all the time. Even when it's tough you can feel this energy. In this period it's more about mindset than tactics and technical qualities. For sure, it helps. The mindset is so important."

Your next Sunderland read: Phil Smith's Sunderland player rating photos as standout star lands 9 after Coventry win