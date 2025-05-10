Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland secured a narrow win in the first leg of their play-off semi final against Coventry City

Régis Le Bris says he didn't need to warn his players of the danger of complacency after their first-leg win at Coventry City, explaining that his squad had already delivered the message in the dressing room.

Sunderland produced a superb defensive performance to thwart a Coventry City side who have been in excellent form on home turf, securing a 2-1 win thanks to goals from Wilson Isidor and Eliezer Mayenda.

The Black Cats take a valuable but narrow lead back to the Stadium of Light on Tuesday night and the Sunderland head coach says there will be no complacency from his side.

"I didn't even need to say this to the players," Le Bris said.

"The players were already there to say, 'it's just halfway'. They know there is another game to play, a tough game. First of all, recover properly, then train properly. A different scenario, anything can happen in football, so we have to be ready. The players know this."

Le Bris has been insistent even during Sunderland's poor recent run of form that his players would deliver when the play-offs came around, and felt their defensive efforts showed the value of his rest and rotation policy.

"It was clear in my mind but it's tough after five defeats in a row to be fair," Le Bris said.

"At the same time it was really important to be ready for that type of game, it's so intense. Coventry played well, but we had our main squad fresh and that was my main point.

"I never had doubt about the level of our team. We've showed so many times that we were ready to play good games, in big games so why not now? For me it was obvious. The main question was can we have our full squad fresh?"

Régis Le Bris explains his key Sunderland calls in Coventry City win

Le Bris saw his two key selection calls pay off, with Dan Ballard producing a man-of-the-match display in the heart of defence while both Isidor and Mayenda got on the scoresheet. The Sunderland head coach admitted that his decision was harsh on Chris Mepham who has been a superb performer this season, but said the game needed Ballard's aerial ability.

"We used it during the season, not often but it was always in mind that we could do this," Le Bris said.

"It's always connected with the scenario of the opponent and in the end it was a good decision.

"Chris Mepham has been really impressive this season and played a lot of football," Le Bris added.

"Every player in our backline has our own qualities and I think that in this scenario, against this team, in a semi final, away from home especially, we needed that physicality in the box. Dan Ballard was ready to come back in and manage this situation properly."

