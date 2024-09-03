Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland summer signing Milan Aleksic has been hailed by his national team boss.

Serbia manager Dragan Stojkovic has lavished praised on Sunderland new boy Milan Aleksic, comparing the teenage midfielder to Argentinian icon Lionel Messi.

The 19-year-old completed a deadline day switch to the Stadium of Light on Friday, and rounded out an impressive week with a senior international call-up. But despite the relative infancy of his career, Aleksic has been on Stojkovic’s radar for some time.

As far back as May, the Serbian boss has been banging the drum about the playmaker’s potential, and was quoted by Mozzart Sport as saying: “He [Aleksic] is only 18 years old, and I saw one reception of the ball like Messi. This is something that not everyone can do. Phenomenal control of the ball, vision, passing. He is already in our junior selections and the future is working for him. It is a question of the day when he will make his debut for the A team. That is my forecast".

Later in the year, Stojkovic went on to add: “Aleksic showed a quality that I liked. I don't care how old he is, he represents the future. He deserves to be given a chance, to be in the company of the best.” Aleksic signed for the Black Cats from FK Radnicki 1923 for an undisclosed fee, and has put pen to paper on a four-year contract on Wearside. Last season he recorded five goals and 10 assists in 31 outings across all competitions for his former club.

Addressing the starlet’s arrival in the North East, Sunderland sporting director Kristjaan Speakman said: “Milan is an incredibly talented young player, who is on the fringe of national team selection. We appreciate his creativity and versatility but understand that we’ll need to be patient as he adapts to a new country and a new club.

“Although we will not rush his involvement, his progress to date and talent means that we firmly believe he can become an important player for Sunderland in the future. Attracting a talent like Milan underlines our progress as a club and our continued track record in nurturing talent in an elite environment, which is a testament to our staff behind the scenes at the Academy of Light.”