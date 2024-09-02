Sunderland continued their near-flawless start to the new Championship season with a win over Portsmouth on Saturday afternoon. The Black Cats have now taken 12 points from four matches under Regis Le Bris, conceding just one goal in the process.

As a consequence, they now head into the first international break of the campaign at the top of the table, two points clear of second-placed West Brom, and with a five-point buffer between themselves and seventh. Speaking after his side’s win on the south coast, Le Bris said: "We are happy for sure. It was a tough game and I think the gameplan was good, but we didn't always find it easy to apply. We needed to solve the problem between the short passes and their direct play with their strong players, able to win the first and second contact.

“During the first half it wasn't perfect but we solved one or two problems at half time and during the first part of the second half I think we recovered many balls inside the pitch, which gave us the opportunity to counter attack and score. This was the best way for us to do it today.

"I don't think we are a team that wants to control the game [through possession], we want to create chances and unbalance the opponent's defence. I'm not sure we want to be this kind of team who wants to have 20, 30 passes... I think away from home especially, the solution is in defence. If you are able to attract the opponent, recover the ball and then produce a fast attack - I think this is the best way to score."

Next up for the Black Cats is a clash against winless Plymouth Argyle on September 14th, but before then, the Championship will take a short break as focus switches to international football. And at this first pause in the season, it is perhaps a good time to reflect on who has really shone for Sunderland so far.

At the time of writing, Le Bris has used 17 players who are still on the books at the Stadium of Light - the likes of Jack Clarke and Nectar Triantis having featured and left the club since - and we’ve taken a closer look at the average match ratings from stats gurus Whoscored to see who has impressed at this early stage. Check out the full rankings, from 17th to first, below.

17. Adil Aouchiche - 6.04 Aouchiche has been left out of Regis Le Bris' last couple of match day squads, and faces an uphill battle to convince the manager of his place in Sunderland's plans.

16. Nazariy Rusyn - 6.17 Reduced to cameos in the opening run of the season, the Ukrainian looks set for limited opportunities under Le Bris.

15. Wilson Isidor - 6.24 Made his debut from the bench against Portsmouth at the weekend, but still far too early to make any proper judgement on the forward.