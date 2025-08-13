Former Sunderland-linked midfielder Lennon Miller has joined Udinese from Motherwell in a club-record £4.7million deal

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Sunderland target Lennon Miller has completed a transfer to Serie A side Udinese in a deal worth around £4.7million, including add-ons – a record sale for Motherwell.

The 18-year-old midfielder, who has been on the radar of several top clubs including Bologna, Ajax and teams across the UK, has signed a five-year contract in Italy. Motherwell have also negotiated a sell-on clause as part of the agreement, surpassing the £3.25million received from Celtic for David Turnbull in 2020.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Udinese had an initial £2.5million bid rejected in January but have now secured the Scotland international, ending months of speculation about his future. Sunderland were among the clubs linked earlier in the year, though no formal bid materialised.

Miller, who had less than a year remaining on his contract at Fir Park, missed the start of the season through injury. He was also left out of the squad for Saturday’s goalless draw with St Mirren, a decision boss Jens Berthel Askou described as a late call.

Since breaking into the first team in 2022, Miller has made 76 appearances for Motherwell, contributing to 16 goals and wearing the captain’s armband last season. His impressive rise continued in June when he made his senior Scotland debut, having previously represented his country at U17, U19 and U21 level.

The midfielder now joins a growing list of Scots playing in Serie A. Scott McTominay and Billy Gilmour won the league title with Napoli last season, Lewis Ferguson captained Bologna to Italian Cup glory, Che Adams is at Torino, Josh Doig plays for Sassuolo, and Liam Henderson is with Empoli.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What other Sunderland news is there?

Sunderland have sealed their eleventh signing of the summer with the arrival of Paraguay international Omar Alderete from La Liga side Getafe.

While the fee is officially undisclosed, it is understood to be around £10million with the potential for a small number of add-ons. The 28-year-old has penned a four-year contract on Wearside, providing a major boost to Régis Le Bris’ defensive options ahead of the club’s return to the Premier League. Central defence was one of the areas identified as needing extra depth this summer.

Alderete has featured just once in pre-season for Getafe, so it remains unclear whether he will be ready to start against West Ham on the opening day of the Premier League season. However, Sunderland expects him to play a significant role across the campaign.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sporting director Kristjaan Speakman said Alderete’s arrival would add both athleticism and quality in possession to the Black Cats’ backline.“We are delighted to welcome Omar to Sunderland,” Speakman said. “He’s a player with extensive experience in European Club football and at the international level.

“It was important for us to identify and add a left-sided centre back for the group, and ensure the profile was aligned to our game model. In Omar, we have an aggressive and athletic player who can move the ball efficiently in possession. He’s connected to our story and where we want to go, and naturally excited about the opportunity to play in the Premier League.”

Your next Sunderland read: Sunderland Council issues fresh Sheepfolds statement in response to Kyril Louis-Dreyfus and Sir Bob Murray