Sunderland face Leeds United in the Championship on Tuesday evening. The Whites are pushing for promotion back to the Premier League whereas the Black Cats’ season is fizzling out.

Leeds’ 2-1 defeat against Coventry on Saturday was their first league defeat since December and Daniel Farke’s side haven’t lost at home in the Championship this season, winning 16 and drawing four, with promotion to the Premier League on the line.

Ahead of the clash, we take a look at everything you need to know about the game including how to watch, which TV channel it will be shown on, referee details and team news:

When is Leeds United vs Sunderland?

Leeds United vs Sunderland in the Championship will take place at Elland Road on Tuesday evening with kick-off scheduled for 8pm.

Who is the referee for Leeds United vs Sunderland?

The EFL have now named Tim Robinson as the referee for the game and he will be assisted by Darren Cann and Neil Davies, with Michael Salisbury on fourth official duties. The Black Cats have a somewhat mixed record in games with Robinson taking charge. Of the 11 games with the West Sussex-based official in the middle, Sunderland have won four, drawn three and fell to four defeats.

Is Leeds United vs Sunderland on TV?

Leeds United’s clash against Sunderland will be shown live on Sky Sports Football, Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. The game can be streamed via Sky Go for no additional cost if you are a Sky Sports subscriber.

If you aren’t a Sky Sports subscriber you can stream the game to your smart TV or mobile device using the NowTV app. You can buy a one-off day pass for £11.99 or a six-month saver membership for £26. If you don’t want to be locked in for that, there’s also the option of a flexible month membership for £34.99. You can access these options by clicking this link.

You can also follow The Echo’s coverage of Leeds United vs Sunderland in our live blog and on our social media accounts. James Copley, Phil Smith and Joe Nicholson will have all of the match action and reaction from Elland Road and can be found on X.

Is there any early Leeds United vs Sunderland team and injury news?

Mike Dodds said in his pre-match press conference that Sunderland were dealing with a few knocks after Saturday’s game against Bristol City.

Nazariy Rusyn has missed the side’s last four matches with a calf injury and remains unavailable, with Dennis Cirkin, Elliot Embleton, Niall Huggins, Corry Evans and Jenson Seelt also sidelined for tonight’s match.

Aji Alese could return to Sunderland’s starting XI after coming off the bench against Bristol City on Saturday.