Leeds boss Daniel Farke says he expects Sunderland to raise their game against Leeds United when they travel to Elland Road on Tuesday night.

The Black Cats have won just one of their last 10 matches and sit 13th in the Championship table with five matches remaining. Leeds, meanwhile, missed the chance to go top of the table as they were beaten 2-1 at Coventry last time out, leaving the Whites in third place behind Leicester and Ipswich.

When asked about Sunderland having little to play for as their season draws to a close, Farke replied: “Nothing to play for in this business is relative. Each point is important. It says a lot about the ambition of this club that they have had managerial changes. It says enough about the ambition of this club and where they want to finish. They have lots of individual quality. They’ve not had the best period in the last weeks and months, but like for every other team, a game against Leeds is the biggest stage and spotlight.”

Farke also revealed defender Ethan Ampadu, who has started every league game for the Whites this season, has been struggling with an illness and will have to come through a short training session on Tuesday to feature against Sunderland.

Full-back Connor Roberts and winger Willy Gnonto both returned to Leeds’ squad for the Coventry match and came off the bench, yet Farke doesn’t think the pair are ready to play 90 minutes at this stage. Midfielder Ilia Gruev also returned from an ankle injury against Coventry and played 66 minutes before being substituted in the second half.

When asked if there were any additions to Leeds’ injury list Farke replied: “No additions, there is a question mark over Ethan Ampadu, he has been ill over the last 48 hours. He will need to play a part in the short session tomorrow morning if he is to play.

