Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leeds defender Ethan Appadu says the squad will be trying to put things right against Sunderland after underperforming during a 2-1 defeat at Coventry.

Daniel Farke’s side were beaten 2-1 at the CBS Arena, missing the chance to move into the automatic promotion places with five league games remaining. The Whites will now look to respond when they face Sunderland at Elland Road on Tuesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The loss against Coventry was Leeds’ first in the league in 2024, following a run of 15 Championship games without a defeat. It leaves Farke’s men third in the table, a point behind Ipswich and two behind leaders Leicester.

"We're disappointed, but we're disappointed at ourselves,” Ampadu told LUTV after the Coventry game. "In the first half, okay, we started well, on the front foot but then we dropped a little bit of intensity and then maybe we didn't defend the set piece well enough from our point of view so we hold our hands up.

"The beauty about football is that we have another chance Tuesday to go and put it right. If we had won today, no one would have said we were promoted. But unfortunately the result wasn't wasn't good enough and the performance wasn't good enough. The second half was better, we tried to push. Sometimes you can score a late goal and then maybe the mood is different, but I think for us, we want to go and put it right on Tuesday."