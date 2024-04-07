Corry Evans warming up for Sunderland. Picture by FRANK REIDCorry Evans warming up for Sunderland. Picture by FRANK REID
Corry Evans warming up for Sunderland. Picture by FRANK REID

Sunderland and Leeds United team and injury news - with eight ruled out and one doubt: Photo gallery

The latest Sunderland and Leeds United team and injury news ahead of their Championship match at Elland Road.
Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 7th Apr 2024, 16:00 BST

Sunderland are preparing for their Championship match against Leeds United at Elland Road – with players unavailable for both sides.

The Black Cats were held to a goalless draw with Bristol City on Saturday, despite creating more than enough chances to win the game. Leeds remain in the hunt for automatic promotion but were beaten 2-1 at Coventry last time out.

Here’s the latest Sunderland and Leeds United injury and team news ahead of Tuesday’s meeting at Elland Road:

Cirkin has been sidelined since November with a hamstring injury and underwent surgery on the issue. The full-back isn't expected to return until late April.

1. Dennis Cirkin (Sunderland) - OUT

Cirkin has been sidelined since November with a hamstring injury and underwent surgery on the issue. The full-back isn't expected to return until late April. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
The defender, who has made 23 Championship appearances this season, hasn't featured since Boxing Day due to a groin injury.

2. Pascal Struijk (Leeds) - OUT

The defender, who has made 23 Championship appearances this season, hasn't featured since Boxing Day due to a groin injury. Photo: George Wood

Photo Sales
Evans is nearing his long-awaited first-team return after sustaining an ACL injury in January last year. The midfielder has played for Sunderland’s under-21s side in recent weeks but has suffered a minor setback in training.

3. Corry Evans (Sunderland) - OUT

Evans is nearing his long-awaited first-team return after sustaining an ACL injury in January last year. The midfielder has played for Sunderland’s under-21s side in recent weeks but has suffered a minor setback in training. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
The 24-year-old missed Leeds' 2-1 defeat at Coventry after suffering an adductor strain.

4. Jamie Shackleton (Leeds) - OUT

The 24-year-old missed Leeds' 2-1 defeat at Coventry after suffering an adductor strain. Photo: Catherine Ivill

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Leeds UnitedSunderlandElland RoadBlack CatsBristol CityCoventryLeeds