The Black Cats were held to a goalless draw with Bristol City on Saturday, despite creating more than enough chances to win the game. Leeds remain in the hunt for automatic promotion but were beaten 2-1 at Coventry last time out.
Here’s the latest Sunderland and Leeds United injury and team news ahead of Tuesday’s meeting at Elland Road:
1. Dennis Cirkin (Sunderland) - OUT
Cirkin has been sidelined since November with a hamstring injury and underwent surgery on the issue. The full-back isn't expected to return until late April. Photo: Frank Reid
2. Pascal Struijk (Leeds) - OUT
The defender, who has made 23 Championship appearances this season, hasn't featured since Boxing Day due to a groin injury. Photo: George Wood
3. Corry Evans (Sunderland) - OUT
Evans is nearing his long-awaited first-team return after sustaining an ACL injury in January last year. The midfielder has played for Sunderland’s under-21s side in recent weeks but has suffered a minor setback in training. Photo: Frank Reid
4. Jamie Shackleton (Leeds) - OUT
The 24-year-old missed Leeds' 2-1 defeat at Coventry after suffering an adductor strain. Photo: Catherine Ivill