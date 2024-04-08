Sunderland double development as announcement for Leeds United made
and live on Freeview channel 276
The latest Sunderland news round up from the Echo and elsewhere on Monday April 8, 2024.
EFL confirm decision ahead of Leeds United v Sunderland clash
The match officials have been confirmed for Sunderland’s visit to Leeds United on Tuesday night. The Black Cats will visit the Championship title contenders looking to end a run of just one win in their last ten games and disrupt their hosts push for an immediate return to the Premier League.
The EFL have now named Tim Robinson as the referee for the game and he will be assisted by Darren Cann and Neil Davies, with Michael Salisbury on fourth official duties. The Black Cats have a somewhat mixed record in games with Robinson taking charge. Of the 11 games with the West Sussex-based official in the middle, Sunderland have won four, drawn three and fell to four defeats.
Black Cats face competition as first summer transfer moves planned
Sunderland have been linked with a double move to kick off their summer transfer window. The Black Cats have been strongly linked with a third swoop on West Ham United after striker Divin Mubama was tipped to follow in the footsteps of Aji Alese and Pierre Ekwah by making the switch from East London to the Stadium of Light.
The Sun’s Alan Nixon has also claimed Sunderland are ‘checking on’ England Under-21 international goalkeeper Sam Tickle, who has made 42 appearances for Wigan Athletic so far this season. However, Birmingham City are also reportedly keen on the young stopper after he impressed for the League One club.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.