Sunderland have been linked with a double transfer swoop ahead of the summer window under sporting director Kristjaan Speakman.

The Black Cats need a striker who can score goals after recent attacking signings failed to deliver the goods for Tony Mowbray, Michael Beale and Mike Dodds this season.

That has seen Sunderland be re-linked with West Ham striker Divin Mubama after talk last January suggested Speakman was keen on the youngster.

Mubama, who came up through the academy at West Ham, is set to become a free agent at the end of the season after failing to reach an agreement on a new contract. Sunderland have succesfully recruited several Hammers starlets in recent seasons, including Aji Alese and Pierre Ekwah.

If Sunderland were to secure a deal to bring Mubama to the Stadium of Light in the summer, a tribunal would determine the transfer fee.

Sunderland are also being linked with Wigan Athletic goalkeeper Sam Tickle as a potential replacement for Patterson. Alan Nixon says that the Black Cats are currently "checking on" the England under-21 international, who has played 42 times in League One for Wigan Athletic this campaign.

The goalkeeping situation at Sunderland provides an interesting subplot heading into the transfer window with second-choice Nathan Bishop still at the club after signing him from Manchester United last summer. Alex Bass is also expected to return from his loan with AFC Wimbledon in the summer.