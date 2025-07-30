Sunderland face Real Betis at the Stadium of Light on Saturday afternoon

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ex-Leeds United full-back Junior Firpo has claimed that Sunderland were “the best team” that he and his former teammates came up against in the Championship last season.

The Black Cats were promoted back to the Premier League alongside Daniel Farke’s side and Burnley last term, but had to do so via the play-offs after securing a fourth-placed finish in the second tier. Over the course of two meetings with Leeds, Sunderland recorded a 2-2 draw at the Stadium of Light, followed by a late 2-1 defeat at Elland Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But despite remaining unbeaten against Regis Le Bris’ side, Firpo has insisted that they were the toughest opponents that he faced during his final campaign in England. The Dominican defender has since completed a permanent transfer to Real Betis, and will line up against the Black Cats once again this weekend when his new club travel to Wearside for a pre-season friendly.

What has Junior Firpo said about Sunderland ahead of Real Betis pre-season friendly?

Looking ahead to Saturday’s match, as well as a meeting with Coventry City on Wednesday evening, Firpo told Betis TV, as relayed by Mucho Deporte: “I know Coventry well; they’re a tough team that tries to play football. Sunderland seemed like the best team we played against last year. They’ve strengthened well, so I’m sure they’ll be two very difficult matches.”

Firpo also outlined how a hectic Championship fixture schedule has helped to prepare him for the challenge of competing in European competition with Betis over the coming months. He added: “I’m used to it from England, where we played four competitions and 46 Championship matches. We all like playing more than training, so I’m prepared and excited.”

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For their part, Sunderland’s most recent pre-season outing ended in a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Hull City on Tuesday night, with new signing Simon Adingra registering his first goal for the club at the MKM Stadium.

Speaking after the match, head coach Le Bris said: "I think it was a good test. The pre-season is set to create new habits through different experiences, so we tried to build our game model with new players and we need to live different experiences. This was the case at Hearts and we struggled to deal with direct play, we managed this situation with more efficiency here so we are growing as a team. We need two or three more games to be ready.

“We are in our learning process and we need negative experiences. The game against Hearts was really useful because of what it should about intensity, fighting spirit. The Sevilla and Sporting games were slower and about control, we were good in this area but the reality of the Premier League will be intensity as well. We faced this new problem and it was obvious today that our players had learned, so we are learning."

Your next Sunderland read: How all 21 players rated against Hull City