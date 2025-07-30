Sunderland strike deal to sign Netherlands U21 goalkeeper Robin Roefs in £11.5million swoop

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland have agreed a deal to sign highly rated Dutch goalkeeper Robin Roefs from NEC Nijmegen in a move that will see the 22-year-old become the club’s new No 1.

According to respected transfer insider David Ornstein of The Athletic, the Black Cats will pay an initial €10.5million (£8.9million) for Roefs, with a further €3million (£2.6million) in potential add-ons. NEC have also negotiated a sell-on clause as part of the agreement. The player is undergoing a medical today and will sign a five-year contract at the Stadium of Light.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Roefs made 37 senior appearances for NEC in all competitions, including 32 league matches during the 2024-25 Eredivisie season, keeping a string of clean sheets after stepping up in the absence of the injured Jasper Cillessen. Standing at 6ft 4in, Roefs is known for his commanding presence, shot-stopping ability and comfort with the ball at his feet—traits that have made him a standout talent in Dutch football.

Born in Heeswijk, Roefs came through the ranks at NEC after joining from local side VV Heeswijk in 2014. He made his professional debut in a 3-0 win over FC Utrecht in 2024 and quickly established himself in the first team, prompting the club to extend his contract until 2028. However, Roefs later hinted at a desire for more consistent top-level minutes, and with Sunderland offering Premier League football, he has been lured away from the Goffertstadion.

Roefs is also a Netherlands U21 international and has been capped across several age groups, including U16, U17, U19 and most recently at U21 level in May 2024. This deal ends Sunderland’s months-long search for a first-choice goalkeeper following their promotion to the Premier League. With Anthony Patterson ruled out through injury currently, Roefs is expected to step straight into Régis Le Bris’ starting XI.

His arrival represents another bold move from Sunderland, who have already spent heavily this summer and continue to back Le Bris and new sporting director Florent Ghisolfi in the market. The Black Cats have now made several key additions, including Granit Xhaka and Simon Adingra, as they prepare for their Premier League return.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What other Sunderland transfer news is there?

Shortly before kick-off at the MKM Stadium, fresh reports emerged linking Sunderland with a move for Bayer Leverkusen attacking midfielder Amine Adli. According to ESPN’s Julien Laurens, the Black Cats are ready to rival Wolves for the Morocco international, who is valued at around £23million.

The update came as Sunderland edged closer to sealing a deal for Granit Xhaka from Bayer, with the midfielder expected to join from the Bundesliga champions for an initial fee of £13million, potentially rising to £17million with add-ons. The midfielder is expected to conclude the move in the coming days.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Adli, who can play across the front line but has often featured off the left, is seen as a potential solution in a position Sunderland are actively looking to strengthen following Romaine Mundle’s hamstring injury and the collapse of a move for Armand Laurienté.

Your next Sunderland read: James Copley: I still believe in Dan Neil – and Sunderland fans should too amid contract uncertainty