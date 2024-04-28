Leeds United star reveals summer transfer desire as Ipswich Town assist machine injury confirmed
and live on Freeview channel 276
Leeds United’s summer transfer kitty could be handed a boost after one Whites star confirmed he would like to convert a loan switch away from Elland Road into a permanent move.
Former Bayern Munich midfielder Marc Roca was one of the Whites’ main summer signings ahead of last season - but he made little impact as Leeds were relegated from the Premier League. The Spaniard had departed on a season-long loan move to La Liga club Real Betis by the time the Whites had kicked off their Championship promotion push - and he is now keen to make that move on a permanent basis after enjoying a positive season at the Benito Villamarín Stadium.
Speaking to ABC Sevilla, he said: “I have always said that I am happy at Betis. How the fans have treated me is incredible. Also from my teammates, from the staff, I think I’m having a very good season. That’s what I focus on. In the end it is up to my representative, the sports management, Betis, Leeds and God.”
Tractor Boys boss confirms injury to assist machine
One of the key factors in Ipswich Town’s push for promotion into the Premier League has been the stunning form of left-back Leif Davis.
The Newcastle-born defender has provided two goals and an incredible 21 assists in 42 Championship appearances as the Tractor Boys head into the final week of the season with a strong chance of claiming an automatic promotion place behind already crowned champions Leicester City. However, there is now a concern over Davis’ availability for Tuesday’s visitor to Coventry City and next weekend’s home clash with Huddersfield Town after he suffered an ankle injury in Saturday’s night’s 3-3 draw at Hull City.
Asked about the injury Davis after the dramatic draw with the Tigers, McKenna said: "He's limping pretty heavily. He rolled his ankle. It's an issue he's had before. We'll have to assess him over the next few days."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.