The Championship has been as exciting as ever this season, and plenty remains up in the air heading into the final weekend of the season, while Ipswich Town and Coventry City first have a mid-week clash to settle, with both teams having plenty to play for in that one.

Sunderland’s season may have tailed off, but even as neutrals, Black Cats fans will be able to enjoy the final weekend, with four teams fighting to avoid the final relegation spot, while one playoff spot and one automatic promotion spot remains up for grabs. In the meantime, with the help of FootballWebPages, we have rounded up the latest predicted final Championship table. Take a look below.