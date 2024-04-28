Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland youth team player Ellis Taylor netted a brace for Graeme Murty’s under-21s side against Blackburn Rovers on Sunday afternoon.

The Young Black Cats won 4-0 against their Rovers counterparts, sealing qualification to the 2024-25 Premier League International Cup with the win in the Premier League 2. Sunderland are now set for the play-offs.

Taylor, 21, netted two goals and captained the side whilst Harrison Jones and Oliver Bainbridge also scored during the away fixture. However, Hartlepool-born Taylor will see his contract expire this summer alongside Michael Spellman (both 21) and Caden Kelly (20).

When asked about contract talks and where the club stands, Murty told The Echo that “most decisions have been made and been conveyed to the players.”

Taylor was part of Sunderland’s first-team squad several times at the start of this season, before suffering an injury setback earlier this year. The versatile player made his first appearance since January as the young Black Cats beat Liverpool 2-1 at Eppleton CW last week.

“It’s really important for him and his career because he’s a great person to work with and a good player,” Murty replied when asked about Taylor’s return after the Liverpool game. “He’s a bit rusty from where he was but his attitude and his drive and his personality kind of transmits itself to the group.

