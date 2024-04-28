Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Former Sunderland, Rangers and Middlesbrough man Jordan Jones has teased a new contract at Wigan Athletic.

Jones, who spent six months on loan at Sunderland back in 2021, has played 33 times in all competitions for The Latics this season after a rocky start to life with the club. Wigan Athletic finished in 12th place in League One at the end of the 2023-24 season with Jones netting three goals for the club under manager Shaun Maloney.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former winger’s contract is set to expire this summer. However, Jones took to social media to tease a new deal and express his thanks to Wigan Athletic supporters for their support over the season during a lengthy statement posted to his X account on Sunday morning.

Taking to X, Jones wrote: “I just want to say a huge thank you to everyone at Wigan Athletic FC for the last three years. The less said about the first two years, the better but I’m sure eventually one day I will sit and tell my side and maybe even write a book on it.

“I think everyone could see the relationships I’ve built with everybody at the club from the goal celebrations at Exeter away - a moment which I’ll never forget. I can’t thank the manager and his staff enough for trusting me this year and giving me a proper opportunity to play for this club, something I’ve waited over two years for.

“I’ve loved every second of working with the boss and no words will be enough to thank him for what he has done for me on the pitch but the way he’s treat [sic] me on a personal level to [sic] - I will be forever grateful. A massive thank you also to the fans for all your support while I’ve been at the club and as I’ve said I’m so grateful you have been able to see me play this season, I have loved the relationship we have built up.