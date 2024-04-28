Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland youngster Chris Rigg is a “pressing machine” according to Lee Cattermole.

The Hebburn-born midfielder has enjoyed a breakout season on Wearside and became only the fifth player to make 20 Championship appearances at 16 years old after starting against Watford at Vicarage Road last Saturday.

Rigg also has three goals to his name this season after netting against Crewe Alexandra in the Carabao Cup alongside league goals versus Southampton and Blackburn Rovers. As Sunderland’s form has nosedived since late December, Rigg has often been singled out for praise by supporters despite the team’s patchy form.

Former Sunderland, Wigan and Middlesbrough man Cattermole, who joined the Black Cats for £6million and made 258 appearances for the club between 2009 and 2019, also praised Rigg for his displays this season.

“I don’t see a group of young players, talented young players, playing with freedom,” Cattermole told Toal Sport. “They’ve got to be on the pitch making decisions off what they’re seeing and feeling on the game. Look at Chris Rigg for example. Chris Rigg looks like a pressing machine.