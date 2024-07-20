Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The latest transfer news from Sunderland’s Championship rivals

Sheffield United defender Jayden Bogle is set to undergo a medical at Championship rivals Leeds United after the clubs agreed a £5m deal for the player.

Leeds had two previous bids of £4m rejected by the Bramall Lane outfit. Those offers had different payment structures but the clubs have now struck an agreement after the Whites increased their bid. Bogle has just 12 months remaining on his contract in South Yorkshire, after the Blades activated a one-year option to extend his deal at the end of last season.

Chris Wilder’s side are in a period of rebuilding after their relegation from the Premier League and have ultimately accepted Bogle’s departure to a possible promotion rival, rather than risk losing him on a free transfer next season. Now the Yorkshire Evening Post has reported Bogle is booked in for a medical with Leeds and will join the club for their pre-season training camp in Germany. The Whites will play two games before finalising their friendly schedule against La Liga side Valencia at Elland Road on August 3.

Bogle is likely to make his debut for Leeds during one of the two games in Germany. The defender’s departure has moved swiftly, after The Star reported on Friday night that he would be given permission to miss Saturday’s friendly with Chesterfield as he closed in on a move to Elland Road.

With George Baldock also leaving Bramall Lane this summer after coming to the end of his contract, it will leave Irish teenager Sam Curtis and fellow youngsters Femi Seriki and Sai Sachdev as the only right-backs at Chris Wilder’s disposal who have any first-team experience. It is just under three weeks until the Blades kick off their Championship campaign against Preston North End on Friday, August 9 as they now seek to add some experience to the right full-back position.

Bristol City sign ‘outstanding’ striker

Bristol City have signed forward Sinclair Armstrong from Championship rivals Queens Park Rangers for an undisclosed fee, with the 21-year-old agreeing a four-year deal.

The striker arrived at QPR from Shamrock Rovers in 2020 and made it into the senior squad at Loftus Road back in 2022. He scored three times in 61 Championship appearances for the West London club.

"If you look at last year, we have some really good attacking quality, but what I didn't feel we had was that power and raw pace. He's definitely got that in abundance," Robins head coach Liam Manning said.

"He's outstanding physically, a top character as well. He's someone who has got extremely high potential. It's his job - and our job - to turn that into consistency and ultimately goals."