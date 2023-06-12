The transfer window is set to open in just two days' time on June 14 with the rumour mill already in full swing ahead of what promises to be a busy summer - here, we take a look at today's main headlines involving clubs in the Championship:

Ex-Sunderland midfielder Dylan McGeough, 30, is on the lookout for a new club after being released by Forest Green Rovers. McGeough, who started at Rangers as a youngster before moving to Celtic, signed for Sunderland under Jack Ross in 2018 from Hibernian.

Celtic are said to have held talks with Italian coach Francesco Farioli, 34, about the prospect of taking over from Ange Postecoglou in Glasgow. The Italian has previously been linked with Sunderland.

Coventry City player Fankaty Dabo, 27, has been linked with interest from League One clubs Derby County and Bolton Wanderers.

Portugal youth international Luis Semedo, 19, has agreed a deal with Sunderland and will "sign a five-year contract in the next few days." The 19-year-old made 23 appearances for Benfica B during the 2022-23 season, scoring eight goals, after coming through the club’s academy.

Leeds United have rejected a bid of around £10million from PSV Eindhoven for Crysencio Summerville. The 21-year-old winger is also wanted by Aston Villa and RB Leipzig.

