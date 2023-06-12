Celtic are said to have held talks with Italian coach Francesco Farioli about the prospect of taking over from Ange Postecoglou in Glasgow, according to reports.

Postecoglou lead Celtic to the Scottish Premiership title, the Scottish FA Cup and the Scottish League Cup last season, completing a historic domestic treble before being poached by Tottenham Hotspur.

That has left Celtic with a void to fill and the Daily Record are now reporting that the Glasgow club had held talks with Farioli regarding the job at Parkhead.

The 34-year-old was heavily linked with the Sunderland job towards the end of the season with Tony Mowbray's future made uncertain by reports that the club were eyeing a replacement despite his success in the Championship.

Whilst Sunderland haven't commented on the speculation either way, the talk surrounding Mowbray has died down significantly with the Black Cats pressing ahead with summer transfer targets under sporting director Kristjaan Speakman

Sunderland have already signed Australian international Nectarios Triantis, subject to international clearance, and are also expected to conclude a deal for striker Luis Semedo following his Benfica B exit last week.

Farioli, known in Italy as the "young De Zerbi", took part in talks with Celtic last week, however, as the club looks to make a swift appointment following Postecoglou's departure.