Former Sunderland midfielder Dylan McGeough, 30, is on the lookout for a new club after being released by Forest Green Rovers.

McGeough, who started at Rangers as a youngster before moving to Celtic, signed for Sunderland under Jack Ross in 2018 from Hibernian.

The two-time Scottish international played 41 times for the Black Cats as they failed to win promotion from League One before moving to Aberdeen midway through the 2019-20 season.

The former Coventry City loanee then headed to Forest Green Rovers last year but has now left the club, managed by Duncan Fergurson, after they were relegated to League Two.

McGeouch had a positive campaign for Forest Green, however, despite their poor season and picked up the club's Player of the Year award captained the side despite only making 26 appearances.