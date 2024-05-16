Promotion failure could prompt £30m deal for Sunderland’s rivals as Wolves eye bargain move for lethal striker
West Brom’s quest to return to the big time continues tomorrow when they make the trip down south to face Southampton in a nail-biting play-off encounter. The two side’s played out a hard-fought 0-0 draw in the last game with Saints goalkeeper Alex McCarthy making a series of strong saves to deny the West Brom frontline.
At the other end of the pitch, the Baggies back line will need to be weary of the potential threat of Che Adams who has scored an incredible 16 goals this season. The Scottish international missed the first leg with a calf problem but could potentially return for the second leg.
Adams is keen to get his side back to the Premier League after relegation in what could potentially be his final act at the club as he approaches the end of his contract.
The 27-year-old is yet to agree a new deal at St Mary’s Stadium and reports from Talksport understand that Wolves could land the player on a free transfer despite competition from Bournemouth and Everton, who both had bids turned down last summer.
Promotion failure could prompt huge ‘fire sale’
Elsewhere in the play-offs fans will be keeping a close eye on the other semi-final encounter between third placed Leeds and sixth placed Norwich City. The two side’s also played out a nervy 0-0 draw in the first leg and are preparing for a massive second leg at Elland Road.
Expectation will be extremely high in West Yorkshire as the club targets an immediate return to the Premier League and the latest reports from Mail Sport have made the stakes even higher by suggesting that the club would need to raise funds of £100m to meet the Championship’s Profit and Sustainability rules if they were to miss out on promotion.
This, according to Craig Hope, has alerted a host of Premier League clubs to the potential availability of Championship Player of the Season Crysencio Summerville who is valued at around £30m.
The Netherlands star, who has 19 goals and nine assists from the wing this season, is blessed with excellent footwork, creativity and the ability to beat defenders with ease. These attributes make him a top target for the likes of Newcastle United, Aston Villa and West Ham if the Whites are defeated in tonight’s semi-final.
