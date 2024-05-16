Head coach rejects Championship club plus Leeds United defender involved in a car crash with a police vehicle
Sunderland and many of their Championship rivals are already preparing for next season - with clubs releasing their retained lists following the end of the 2023/24 campaign.
With the Black Cats still searching for a new head coach, here are some of the other Championship news stories to be aware of.
Plymouth job turned down
Sunderland aren’t the only Championship club looking for a new boss this summer, with Hull City and Plymouth Argyle among the clubs with vacant positions to fill.
Hull surprisingly sacked head coach Liam Rosenior earlier this month, despite finishing seventh in the Championship table. Various reports have since claimed the 39-year-old has turned down an approach from Plymouth, who parted company with Ian Foster in April.
Leeds defender involved in car crash
Elsewhere, Leeds are preparing for the second leg of their play-off semi-final against Norwich at Elland Road on Thursday evening - while Whites defender Charlie Cresswell was involved in a car crash ahead of the game.
PA report: ‘Leeds defender Charlie Cresswell was involved in a car crash with a police vehicle on Thursday morning outside Elland Road, the PA news agency understands.
‘Cresswell, 21, was unharmed in the collision near the West Stand entry gate and is available for the second leg of Leeds’ Sky Bet Championship semi-final play-off against Norwich on Thursday night.
‘Emergency services were called to the scene and West Yorkshire police confirmed an officer was treated for minor injuries.
‘The police said their enquiries are ongoing and a spokesperson added: “At 10.13am (on Thursday), police were notified of a collision involving a police car and a Land Rover Defender on Elland Road, Leeds.’
Sheffield United release five players
Finally, Sheffield United have confirmed five first-team players will leave the club following their relegation to the Championship.
Chris Basham, George Baldock, Oliver Norwood, Wes Foderingham and Max Lowe will all depart following the end of their contracts this summer.
The Blades have announced ‘further news with regards to the futures of other current squad members will follow in due course,’ with other deals set to expire next month.’
