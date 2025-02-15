Sunderland play Leeds United in the Championship on Monday.

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke has claimed that he is not surprised by Sunderland’s recent success under Regis Le Bris, and has suggested that the Frenchman has got his side “shining” in the Championship this season.

The Black Cats head coach takes his team to Elland Road on Monday evening, and will be hoping to pick up three points that would massively aid a promotion push which few onlookers would have predicted prior to the start of the campaign.

To that end, Farke was asked in a press conference on Friday afternoon whether he was shocked by Sunderland’s showing this term, to which he responded: “No, because Regis is a pretty experienced manager and has proven this also during his career already in Sunderland, about the potential of the club. I was fully aware before the season started that they have really good individual players, so lots of youth and energy and young talents, but also experienced players on this level who could lead the group.

“This is what they do, they play with enthusiasm, with fire, and also their individual signings, especially in the offence, are also shining. The young players are [playing] with confidence and rhythm, they're developing more or less from week to week, and it's a pretty good side, one of the best sides in this league, and we are pretty aware that we have to be good, especially to control their offensive players, to control their strengths in terms of counter-attacks.

“It's also not that easy to open them up and score goals against them. I think we were pretty close in our last game against them, and should have won this game because we dominated this game in many periods, but we have to be at our best in order to deliver the same level of performance again, and also to be concentrated and focused in the decisive moments, and to reward ourselves with results. It will be like all the games against the top teams, a tight game, and you have to be good in detail, this will be decisive.”

The Leeds boss was also quizzed on the goal threat possessed by Sunderland’s defenders in particular. So far this season, nine of the Black Cats’ 49 Championship goals have been scored by members of their back four, and Farke insists that his side will need to be vigilant to minimise danger from all over the pitch.

He added: “Well, it [Sunderland] is in general a brave side. They've scored many goals, they can score more or less out of all positions. It's always important that many players chip in with goals, and also sometimes to open an opponent with a goal from a defender. After a set-piece, for example, it's also important.

“I spoke about this topic quite often, and we know that Sunderland have the skills, but nevertheless it's also important to control their offensive players, especially their counter-attacks. They are pretty good on the counter-attacks. [We need] To control their key players, but to be switched on in order to avoid assists or goals from their defensive role will also play a crucial part. I spoke earlier about a pretty complex task for us, we have to be good in many different areas, but nevertheless we want to bring our strength on the pitch and then hopefully also to be as successful as possible in this game.”

