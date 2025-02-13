The moments you may have missed as Sunderland faced Luton Town in the Championship this week

Sunderland welcomed Luton Town to the Stadium of Light in the Championship on Wednesday night - with plenty of interesting moments emerging before, during and after the game.

Goals from Enzo Le Fee and Wilson Isidor either side of the interval proved the difference and though Anthony Patterson made one excellent save from Carlton Morris, the visitors rarely threatened as Sunderland ran out 2-0 winners.

Here, we take a look at the most interesting moments you may have missed before, during and after Sunderland’s game against Luton Town in the Championship at the Stadium of Light:

Régis Le Bris springs surprise and receives injury boosts

Jobe Bellingham returned to the Sunderland XI tonight after recovering from a minor ankle injury.

In another boost to Le Bris, Jenson Seelt returned to the squad for the first time since suffering a major knee injury last March, having made a successful return through the under-21s in recent weeks.

Dan Ballard was recalled to the side by Régis Le Bris, with Chris Mepham surprisingly dropping to the bench alongside Salis Abdul Samed. Ian Poveda dropped out of the squad entirely.

Luke O’Nien approaches major milestone

Sunderland’s game against Luton Town marked club captain Luke O’Nien’s 297th in all competitions since his arrival seven seasons ago. All being well, the 30-year-old will join the Black Cats’ 300 club this season.

The former Wycombe Wanderers man will more than likely become the first player to reach the milestone since Micky Gray. Kevin Ball, Gary Bennett and Gordon Armstrong were the last before that. Only 30 players have reached the 300 mark since the club was formed in 1879.

The 300 club includes legends such as Raich Carter, Bobby Gurney and Bobby Kerr alongside Jimmy Montgomery, with O’Nien set to join an exclusive club during the 2024-25 campaign in what would be a tremendous achievement in the modern game.

Luke O’Nien and Eliezer Mayenda’s funny moments

There was another classic amusing O’Nien moment in the first half of the game against Luton Town.

The centre-back had the whole Stadium of Light crowd laughing in the 25th minute after he knocked the linesman over on the far side by accident. The 30-year-old then jokingly picked up the flag from the floor and flagged for an offside.

After the game, striker Eliezer Mayenda, who came on as a second-half substitute for Chris Rigg, channelled his inner Jey Uso at the end of the game. The Spaniard had the remaining fans in the palm of his hand as he celebrated the win with them. It wasn’t far away from WWE wrestler Uso’s antics during his ring walk.

Chris Rigg injury worry in the second half

Sunderland hearts were in their mouths in the second half when 17-year-old starlet Chris Rigg stayed on the floor following a block tackle. The youngster looked to be in pain and stayed on the ground for over two minutes with his hands on his head.

Rigg was clearly in some discomfort with Sunderland’s physio ushered on to treat the stricken youngster. Thankfully, however, the Academy of Light graduate was able to continue after exiting the pitch briefly to recover before being subbed for Mayenda later in the game. The Black Cats will be hoping all is well for Leeds United but it was pleasing to see Le Bris say after the match that the midfielder was okay.