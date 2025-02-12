Sunderland returned to winning ways at the Stadium of Light with a comfortable 2-0 victory over Luton Town.
Goals from Enzo Le Fee and Wilson Isidor either side of the interval proved the difference and though Anthony Patterson made one excellent save from Carlton Morris, the visitors rarely threatened.
Here’s how we rated the Sunderland players...
1. Anthony Patterson
Didn’t have a lot to do but did it very well, turning a goalbound header from Carlton Morris into the post. 7
| Anthony Patterson saves against Sheffield United
2. Trai Hume
Bang it in the first half - the best player on the pitch. Produced one assist and got involved in build-up play really nicely. Defensively strong from start to finish. 8
| Owen Humphreys/PA Wire
3. Dan Ballard
Did well in his duel against Carlton Morris which made it very difficult for Luton to get into the game. Did the basics well throughout - a good call from Le Bris to recall him for this game. 8
Photo: Ian Hodgson/PA Wire
4. Luke O'Nien
Really steady defensive display and used the ball well. 7
| Owen Humphreys/PA Wire