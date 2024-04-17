Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland might not have much to play for but look to be ending the campaign in good form, with Saturday’s 1-0 win at West Brom building on consecutive 0-0 draws beforehand. Pierre Ekwah’s decisive goal came just before half-time, with the Black Cats taking advantage of Brandon Thomas-Asante’s sending off minutes before.

Elsewhere in the Championship over the weekend, all of the top three dropped points and it was Sammie Szmodics’ late winner at Leeds United that grabbed the headlines. And the Blackburn Rovers striker is among this evening’s second-tier headlines.

Pompey promotion

Sunderland look set for another long away trip next season with confirmation of Portsmouth’s promotion coming on Tuesday evening. Pompey secured their place in the Championship with a dramatic 3-2 win at home to Barnsley, with Conor Shaughnessy heading home an 89th-minute winner.

Black Cats fans will know all too well how far away Fratton Park is, having spent time in League One with Portsmouth before winning promotion themselves in 2022. There will be a 680-mile round-trip on the cards for those who travel.

Szmodics move tipped

Former Sunderland striker Don Goodman believes Blackburn’s Szmodics will only find himself on the radar of Premier League teams if he moves to a play-off challenger such as the Black Cats. Szmodics was on the shortlist for Championship Player of the Season last week after netting 24 goals for a struggling Rovers outfit.

“Do I think Sammie Szmodics would be a good addition for Sunderland? Yes,” Goodman told Crypto Casino LTD. “But based on their recruitment strategy of signing younger players they just wouldn’t go for him.

“Sammie’s got to keep on working hard and he may get an opportunity to move to a club that has an opportunity to reach the Premier League, with all respect to Blackburn. The only way he could reach the Premier League is by getting promoted with a club like Sunderland.”

Boro contract boost

Middlesbrough star Isaiah Jones has signed a new three-year contract with the club, extending his stay on Teesside until 2027. Jones continues to be a central part of Michael Carrick’s plans and has registered six goals and three assists in 32 Championship appearances this season.