Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Reims boss Will Still, who has continuously been linked with the Sunderland job, was spotted at Stamford Bridge recently.

Still caught the eye of football circles and fans on social media after becoming relatively successful at a young age and admitting to honing some of his skills on the popular video game Football Manager. His club Reims are reportedly eyeing up replacements for coach should he depart this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Born in Belgium to English parents, Still played both amateur and semi-professional football before becoming assistant manager of Preston North End's under-14 team and then going on to manage Lierse, Beerschot and Remis. Still was heavily linked with the Sunderland job after the sacking of Tony Mowbray with his name once again cropping up following the sacking of Michael Beale earlier this year.

However, the Daily Mail have recently claimed that Still was in London at Stamford Bridge ahead of Chelsea’s Monday night clash vs Everton in the Premier League, which The Blues won 6-0. Their report claims that Still was spotted outside the press room before the game, and comes amid ongoing rumours that Still is wanted by his boyhood club West Ham. The Hammers are currently managed by former Sunderland boss David Moyes.