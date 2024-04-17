Next Sunderland manager candidate spotted at Premier League club Chelsea as rumours circle
Reims boss Will Still, who has continuously been linked with the Sunderland job, was spotted at Stamford Bridge recently.
Still caught the eye of football circles and fans on social media after becoming relatively successful at a young age and admitting to honing some of his skills on the popular video game Football Manager. His club Reims are reportedly eyeing up replacements for coach should he depart this summer.
Born in Belgium to English parents, Still played both amateur and semi-professional football before becoming assistant manager of Preston North End's under-14 team and then going on to manage Lierse, Beerschot and Remis. Still was heavily linked with the Sunderland job after the sacking of Tony Mowbray with his name once again cropping up following the sacking of Michael Beale earlier this year.
However, the Daily Mail have recently claimed that Still was in London at Stamford Bridge ahead of Chelsea’s Monday night clash vs Everton in the Premier League, which The Blues won 6-0. Their report claims that Still was spotted outside the press room before the game, and comes amid ongoing rumours that Still is wanted by his boyhood club West Ham. The Hammers are currently managed by former Sunderland boss David Moyes.
“I would work for a Championship team without a problem,” Still said speaking to The Athletic recently. “What I’ve now understood, I’ve now realised, is how important people are. And how important finding the right place to be is going to be for my career. And people who understand the way I work, because I’m a bit different. I’m a bit odd sometimes.”
