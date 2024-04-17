Sunderland may have fallen down the football pyramid in recent years but the Stadium of Light remains right at the top of iconic English grounds. Unveiled in 1997, following the Black Cats’ exit from Roker Park, the 49,000-capacity stadium is among the best-attended up and down the country every other week.

Such is the iconic status of the Stadium of Light that the England national team have often staged friendlies there when travelling away from Wembley. Sunderland’s ground most recently saw the Three Lions face Australia in May 2016, shortly before their European Championship campaign.