Sunderland look set for a busy end to the transfer window - with in and outgoings still expected on Wearside.

The Black Cats remain in talks with Barnsley regarding midfielder Callum Styles, while they have been trying to sign a more experienced striker. Some of Sunderland's younger players may also be allowed to leave on loan before tonight's 11pm deadline.

In previous years, EFL clubs have been allowed extra time to get deals over the line by submitting a deal sheet, which can still be used by Premier League teams and provides them with an additional two hours to finalise details of any further deals. Deal sheets have to be requested at least two hours before the deadline (9pm) and gives clubs permission to submit all the required transfer paperwork by a 1am deadline.

Yet deal sheets are no no longer in operation in the EFL, meaning Sunderland and their league rivals won't have an extended period of time to complete any late signings. Rules state: "In the EFL, all documentation must be provided prior to the deadline closing for the registration of a player to go through."

Still, there is a process called a 'quick application' which can provide EFL clubs with an additional 15 minutes to sign players. Rules state: "If a club is in a ‘Full Application’ at 22:30:00, they will receive a warning that states the system will open a ‘Quick Application’ at 22:45:00, where only certain fields need to be completed.

"In those last 15 minutes of the Transfer Window, EFL systems allow clubs to submit the necessary registration form without completing the full application process. Where they do this, the clubs then have a further 15 minutes to then complete the full application process. This avoids clubs missing the deadline in circumstances where they have agreed and signed all necessary documents with another club and the player before 11pm, but still need time to complete the full application."

