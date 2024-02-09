Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland's under-21s match against Leicester has been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch at Eppleton CW.

The Premier League 2 fixture was scheduled to be played on Friday, February 9 at 7pm and will now take place at a later date. Sunderland midfielder Elliot Embleton was set to play 45 minutes for Graeme Murty's side after recovering from a thigh injury he sustained while on loan at Derby, but will have to wait to make his long-awaited return.

"Elliot Embleton will play in the B team tomorrow, 45 minutes so it's good to see Elliot back," said Black Cats boss Michael Beale during Thursday's press conference. "After that he'll be available for selection which is really positive.

"I think we have to respect the fact he's missed a lot of football and give him a chance. Let's see how tomorrow night's 45 minutes go. There's one thing training with the group, there's another thing getting your bearings on a big pitch again and getting those lungs burning again."

Sunderland's next under-21s match is scheduled to take place next week when the young Black Cats face Reading on Saturday, February 17 (12pm kick-off), the same day the senior team will play Birmingham at St Andrew's.