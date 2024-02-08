Sunderland are preparing for their Championship match against Plymouth Argyle - but who will start for Michael Beale’s side?

The Black Cats came from behind to draw 1-1 with Middlesbrough last weekend, with Nazariy Rusyn scoring a late equaliser at the Riverside. That result leaves Sunderland one point off a play-off place with 16 league games remaining this season.

Plymouth start the weekend 15th in the table following back-to-back league wins over Cardiff and Swansea, yet they were beaten 4-1 by Leeds in the FA Cup on Tuesday.

Here’s our predicted Sunderland team to face the Pilgrims:

1 . GK: Anthony Patterson The Sunderland keeper made an important early save to deny Sam Greenwood in the first half against Middlesbrough when the game was still goalless. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

2 . RB: Trai Hume Leo Hjelde’s arrival allowed Hume to return to his natural right-back position against Middlesbrough, with the Northern Irishman providing an attacking outlet on the flank. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

3 . CB: Dan Ballard Ballard was replaced in the final few seconds of the Middlesbrough match with a shoulder injury, yet Beale said after the match the centre-back should be available to face Plymouth. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales