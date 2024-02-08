News you can trust since 1873
Michael Beale's Sunderland team to play Plymouth as Cats boss faces Nazariy Rusyn call: Predicted XI gallery

Our predicted Sunderland team to play Plymouth Argyle in their Championship fixture at the Stadium of Light.
Published 8th Feb 2024, 11:31 GMT

Sunderland are preparing for their Championship match against Plymouth Argyle - but who will start for Michael Beale’s side?

The Black Cats came from behind to draw 1-1 with Middlesbrough last weekend, with Nazariy Rusyn scoring a late equaliser at the Riverside. That result leaves Sunderland one point off a play-off place with 16 league games remaining this season.

Plymouth start the weekend 15th in the table following back-to-back league wins over Cardiff and Swansea, yet they were beaten 4-1 by Leeds in the FA Cup on Tuesday.

Here’s our predicted Sunderland team to face the Pilgrims:

The Sunderland keeper made an important early save to deny Sam Greenwood in the first half against Middlesbrough when the game was still goalless.

Leo Hjelde’s arrival allowed Hume to return to his natural right-back position against Middlesbrough, with the Northern Irishman providing an attacking outlet on the flank.

Ballard was replaced in the final few seconds of the Middlesbrough match with a shoulder injury, yet Beale said after the match the centre-back should be available to face Plymouth.

O’Nien has only missed one league game this season, when he was suspended after picking up five yellow cards, and continues to captain the side at centre-back.

