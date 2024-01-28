What Sunderland fans are saying about Michael Beale, Alex Pritchard, Abdoullah Ba and Stoke City win
What Sunderland fans told the Echo on social media after their side's 3-1 win over Stoke City at the Stadium of Light.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Sunderland beat Stoke 3-1 at the Stadium of Light - and fans have been sharing their thoughts with the Echo after the match.
Goals from Mason Burstow, Abdoullah Ba and Pierre Ekwah gave Michael Beale's side all three points, while the Black Cats were without Alex Pritchard, who withdrew from the squad on Friday morning and has expressed his desire to leave the club.
The Echo asked for Sunderland's fans' thoughts, feelings and opinions after the game and this is how YOU responded to us on social media:
On Facebook, Tony Schofield posted: "Decent team. We don’t need the Pritchard side show. But well done to all, particularly the manager who picked the team."
Warren Malcolm Stout said: "Let's face it Stoke were poor today. Let's see what happens in next few games if he's changed tactics and players are not too shy of having shots at goal"
Elaine Mansell commented: "Brilliant game full of confidence. Love it. Well done to the team and the amazing fans."
Ian Fraser replied: "The win today is massive and was needed but there's a huge week coming up. Smoggies next week and players need to be signed as we need depth and quality in the squad. But with Pritchard there are two sides to a story. If he's refused to play then he's obviously had a bust up with Beale or the board and the fact the club are not commenting on it indicates to me it's all.kicked off behind closed doors."
Trevor Thompson responded: "Over the moon with the result and three points but wasn't a great game"
Lee Stout added: "Papering over the cracks simple"
On X, Bradley Sharp replied: "I think second half was probably the best half of football I’ve seen in quite a while. Tempo was better, the confidence looked like it was there, the goals were great. Good day at the SoL."
Colin Roberts said: "Good result decent performance if he (Beale) keeps winning it’ll be ok lose and it all changes again
Christopher Bartley posted: "Pleased that the players had fight and desire in them today as was worried we would just turn up and cave in. Fair play to the young lads. A couple of additions and we should be able to push on although we need to be consistent over a number of games before I can get a feel good"
Sara Berry commented: "I think we have to move forward from recent mistakes. Ba was outstanding today. We need to look at not giving the ball away and sloppy passes."