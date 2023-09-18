Watch more videos on Shots!

Abdoullah Ba says he’s been surprised by Sunderland’s amazing support after first learning about the club on Netflix.

The 20-year-old playmaker joined The Black Cats from French club Le Havre just over a year ago, signing a five-year contract, and made 29 Championship appearances during his first season on Wearside.

Ba has also started Sunderland’s last three league games and scored his second goal for the club during a 3-1 win over QPR at Loftus Road.

“I know Sunderland is a bigger club in England,” Ba told the Echo when talking about his knowledge of Sunderland before moving overseas. “I saw one series on Netflix and saw they are a very big club.

“They are a very big club with a big history. I’m very happy to be here and want Sunderland to go to the Premier League.

“The support is amazing, away, at home, it’s very unbelievable.”

When Ba signed for Sunderland he had predominantly played as a central midfielder for Le Havre, yet his best performances for The Black Cats last season came in a more advanced role.

In recent weeks, Black Cats boss Tony Mowbray has deployed the 20-year-old on the right flank, yet Ba is embracing the challenge and opportunity to develop his game.

“I think I can play right, left, number 10 or up the top,” replied Ba when asked about his position and what he’s learnt since playing in England. “Just the gaffer wants me to play wide and I do my job.

“I think I have developed a physicality because in France it’s not like the same physicality.

“In the Championship you have a lot of physicality and as you get more experience and more games you learn just to keep pushing, believe in myself and keep confidence.

“At the moment I think my confidence is good. I’m very confident, the gaffer gave me confidence in training and in games. I’m very happy to work with the gaffer.”

Ba has also benefited from having a group of French players at Sunderland, with Pierre Ekwah, who speaks both English and French, playing an important role to help new signings settle in.

The Black Cats brought in midfielder Adil Aouchiche, who made his Sunderland debut against QPR, and full-back Timothee Pembele from French clubs FC Lorient and PSG respectively on transfer deadline day. Both are players Ba knew previously from their time playing together in the French youth teams.

“I’m very happy to see more French players coming to Sunderland because French players are always technical,” Ba added.

“It’s very good for me because I have played with Adil and Timothee as well.

“I talked with Adil and Timothee before they came to Sunderland. I said it’s a big club with a lot of young players and I think if they came they would get confidence of playing games, games, games.