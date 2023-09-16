QPR 1 Sunderland 3: Highlights after Abdoullah Ba and Dan Ballard plus Jack Colback red card
Updates, analysis and reaction from Loftus Road as Sunderland face QPR in the Championship.
Sunderland face QPR in the Championship - and we’ve got all the action covered from Loftus Road.
The Black Cats beat Southampton 5-0 before the international break, meaning they have taken seven points from their last three matches.
Despite losing three of their first five league games this season, QPR won 2-0 at Middlesbrough last time out.
RECAP: QPR 1 (Paal, 12) Sunderland 3 (Cook, own goal, 45) (Ballard, 57) (Ba, 81)
Key Events
- Sunderland XI: Patterson, Hume, Ballard, O’Nien, Huggins (Roberts, 45), Neil, Ekwah (Pritchard, 14), Ba, Bellingham (Hemir, 84), Clarke, Burstow (Aouchiche, 61)
- Subs: Bishop, Seelt, Triantis, Rigg, Aouchiche, Roberts, Pritchard, Bennette, Hemir
- QPR XI: Begovic, Kakay, Cook (Clarke-Salter, 74), Fox, Smyth, Colback, Field, Paal (Larkeche, 68), Dozzell, Armstrong (Kolli, 68), Chair (Willock, 68)
- Subs: Walsh, Clarke-Salter, Willock, Dixon-Bonner, Larkeche, Duke-McKenna, Adomah, Kolli, Dykes
Player ratings
Reaction from Mowbray
Reaction from Loftus Road
FULL-TIME: QPR 1 SUNDERLAND 3
90+7’ Hume and Dozzell collide
Hume and Dozzell are given a talking to after a coming together.
Neither player was booked.
90+5’ Hemir denied
Hemir goes close to scoring his first Sunderland goal but Begovic manages to palm away the striker’s close-range header.
90+2’ Patterson saves again
Another low save from Patterson who denies Willock from a tight angle at the keeper’s near post.
EIGHT minutes added time
Roberts sends a shot just wide after a one-two with Ba inside the QPR box.
87’ Patterson saves
Patterson is called into action to keep out Kolli’s header.
It was straight at the keeper.
84’ Another Sunderland change
ON: Hemir
OFF: Bellingham