News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Threatening e-mail forces schools into lockdown
American XL bullies 'to be banned by end of the year'
Mystery as F-35 jet spotted at UK airport - diverting from carrier
'Beloved' comedian and mum dies of brain cancer, aged 35
Diners urged to contact emergency services after Botulism outbreak
NHS approves new treatment for migraines

QPR 1 Sunderland 3: Highlights after Abdoullah Ba and Dan Ballard plus Jack Colback red card

Updates, analysis and reaction from Loftus Road as Sunderland face QPR in the Championship.

Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 16th Sep 2023, 10:00 BST
Updated 16th Sep 2023, 18:31 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Sunderland face QPR in the Championship - and we’ve got all the action covered from Loftus Road.

The Black Cats beat Southampton 5-0 before the international break, meaning they have taken seven points from their last three matches.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Despite losing three of their first five league games this season, QPR won 2-0 at Middlesbrough last time out.

Stick around and refresh the page for live updates throughout the day:

RECAP: QPR 1 (Paal, 12) Sunderland 3 (Cook, own goal, 45) (Ballard, 57) (Ba, 81)

Key Events

  • Sunderland XI: Patterson, Hume, Ballard, O’Nien, Huggins (Roberts, 45), Neil, Ekwah (Pritchard, 14), Ba, Bellingham (Hemir, 84), Clarke, Burstow (Aouchiche, 61)
  • Subs: Bishop, Seelt, Triantis, Rigg, Aouchiche, Roberts, Pritchard, Bennette, Hemir
  • QPR XI: Begovic, Kakay, Cook (Clarke-Salter, 74), Fox, Smyth, Colback, Field, Paal (Larkeche, 68), Dozzell, Armstrong (Kolli, 68), Chair (Willock, 68)
  • Subs: Walsh, Clarke-Salter, Willock, Dixon-Bonner, Larkeche, Duke-McKenna, Adomah, Kolli, Dykes
Show new updates
17:59 BST

Player ratings

17:59 BST

Reaction from Mowbray

17:10 BST

Reaction from Loftus Road

17:07 BST

FULL-TIME: QPR 1 SUNDERLAND 3

17:06 BST

90+7’ Hume and Dozzell collide

Hume and Dozzell are given a talking to after a coming together.

Neither player was booked.

17:04 BSTUpdated 17:06 BST

90+5’ Hemir denied

Hemir goes close to scoring his first Sunderland goal but Begovic manages to palm away the striker’s close-range header.

17:01 BST

90+2’ Patterson saves again

Another low save from Patterson who denies Willock from a tight angle at the keeper’s near post.

16:59 BSTUpdated 17:00 BST

EIGHT minutes added time

Roberts sends a shot just wide after a one-two with Ba inside the QPR box.

16:56 BST

87’ Patterson saves

Patterson is called into action to keep out Kolli’s header.

It was straight at the keeper.

16:53 BST

84’ Another Sunderland change

ON: Hemir

OFF: Bellingham

Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Team newsQPR