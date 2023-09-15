Watch more videos on Shots!

New Sunderland signing Adil Aouchiche says he’s received a great welcome at Sunderland and can’t wait to make his Black Cats debut.

The 21-year-old moved to Wearside from French club FC Lorient on transfer deadline day, signing a five-year deal at the Stadium of Light.

Aouchiche, who is still learning the English language, has been training with his new teammates this week, with fellow midfielder Pierre Ekwah, who speaks both English and French, helping him settle.

“They really gave me a great welcome,” Aouchiche told Sunderland’s website. “They welcomed me like any other player.

“There is no difference between the French players and the other players, they speak English with me slowly.

“It gives me a lot of pleasure. They try to include me in the group. I’m trying to play my part in the group.

“I want to see how things work in England and in Sunderland. I wanted to be included in the group.

“Pierre helps me because he can speak fluently and that helps me with relationships with the other players. It also helps me with the coaches who are giving me tips during the training. Pierre can translate.”

Aouchiche could make his Sunderland debut when the side travel to QPR this weekend, while he was in attendance for The Black Cats’ resounding 5-0 win over Southampton at the Stadium of Light.

“I am playing with a group who are playing well at the moment,” he added. “I am really happy to be in training with a group.

“It is very intense but there has been lots of joy and good humour.