Our predicted Sunderland team to face QPR at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium in the Championship.

Sunderland are preparing to face QPR in the Championship - but who will start for Tony Mowbray’s side at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium?

The Black Cats beat Southampton 5-0 before the international break, meaning they have taken seven points from their last three matches.

New Sunderland signings Mason Burstow and Adil Aouchiche could make their debuts, while striker Nazariy Rusyn was still awaiting his visa on Thursday afternoon.

Despite losing three of their first five league games this season, QPR won 2-0 at Middlesbrough last time out.

Here’s our predicted Sunderland XI to face QPR at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium:

1 . GK: Anthony Patterson The Sunderland keeper has kept back-to-back clean sheets against Coventry and Southampton. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

2 . RB: Trai Hume Hume played two matches for Northern Ireland over the international break. The 21-year-old may face more competition from new signing Timothee Pembele at right-back this season, yet the Frenchman is currently recovering from a long-term injury. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

3 . CB: Dan Ballard After picking up a knock against Southampton, Ballard missed Northern Ireland’s Euro 2024 qualifier against Slovenia but did play his country’s subsequent match against Kazakhstan. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales