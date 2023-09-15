News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
'Beloved' comedian and mum dies of brain cancer, aged 35
Diners urged to contact emergency services after Botulism outbreak
NHS approves new treatment for migraines
Threatening e-mail forces schools into lockdown
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Patrick Roberts playing for Sunderland. Picture by FRANK REIDPatrick Roberts playing for Sunderland. Picture by FRANK REID
Patrick Roberts playing for Sunderland. Picture by FRANK REID

The Sunderland team to face QPR after Patrick Roberts boost and deadline-day signings - Predicted XI gallery

Our predicted Sunderland team to face QPR at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium in the Championship.
Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 15th Sep 2023, 08:00 BST

Sunderland are preparing to face QPR in the Championship - but who will start for Tony Mowbray’s side at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium?

The Black Cats beat Southampton 5-0 before the international break, meaning they have taken seven points from their last three matches.

New Sunderland signings Mason Burstow and Adil Aouchiche could make their debuts, while striker Nazariy Rusyn was still awaiting his visa on Thursday afternoon.

Despite losing three of their first five league games this season, QPR won 2-0 at Middlesbrough last time out.

Here’s our predicted Sunderland XI to face QPR at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium:

The Sunderland keeper has kept back-to-back clean sheets against Coventry and Southampton.

1. GK: Anthony Patterson

The Sunderland keeper has kept back-to-back clean sheets against Coventry and Southampton. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Hume played two matches for Northern Ireland over the international break. The 21-year-old may face more competition from new signing Timothee Pembele at right-back this season, yet the Frenchman is currently recovering from a long-term injury.

2. RB: Trai Hume

Hume played two matches for Northern Ireland over the international break. The 21-year-old may face more competition from new signing Timothee Pembele at right-back this season, yet the Frenchman is currently recovering from a long-term injury. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
After picking up a knock against Southampton, Ballard missed Northern Ireland’s Euro 2024 qualifier against Slovenia but did play his country’s subsequent match against Kazakhstan.

3. CB: Dan Ballard

After picking up a knock against Southampton, Ballard missed Northern Ireland’s Euro 2024 qualifier against Slovenia but did play his country’s subsequent match against Kazakhstan. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
With club captain Corry Evans still sidelined, O’Nien has led the side out for all five league games this season.

4. CB: Luke O’Nien

With club captain Corry Evans still sidelined, O’Nien has led the side out for all five league games this season. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:QPRSunderlandSouthamptonTony Mowbray