Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland have confirmed new signing Timothee Pembele is undergoing a personal maintenance programme following a long-term injury setback.

The 21-year-old right-back signed for the Black Cats on transfer deadline day for an undisclosed fee from PSG, signing a five-year deal at the Stadium of Light.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pembele, who is a France U23s international, made just five senior appearances for PSG last season as he recovered from a cruciate ligament injury.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland have released a statement to provide an update on the defender, stating Pembele “is currently undergoing a personal maintenance programme alongside the club’s performance team, having returned to action earlier this year following a long-term injury.

“Pembele’s last competitive outing came in March, with his schedule set to build over the next month as he transitions to full training and first-team action.”

After Pembele’s arrival was announced by Sunderland, sporting director Kristjaan Speakman said: “Timothee possesses a range of attributes that we wanted to add to our squad this summer, which will build depth and add competition within the group.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The fact he has chosen to commit his long-term future to our club is a testament to our continued progress and we look forward to helping him settle into life at Sunderland AFC.

“We will be patient with him as he builds his fitness and then competes for a place in our team, but we are delighted to welcome Timothee to Wearside and believe he can become an important player for us.”