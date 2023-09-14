News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Patrick Roberts.Patrick Roberts.
Patrick Roberts.

Sunderland and QPR team news including Nazariy Rusyn, Timothee Pembele and Lyndon Dykes latest: Gallery

The latest QPR and Sunderland team and injury news ahead of their Championship fixture at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium
Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 14th Sep 2023, 12:00 BST
Updated 14th Sep 2023, 14:42 BST

Sunderland are preparing for their Championship fixture against QPR this weekend – with both sides hoping for positive news on the injury front

The Black Cats beat Southampton 5-0 before the international break, meaning they have taken seven points from their last three league games.

Despite losing three of their first five league matches this season, QPR won 2-0 at Middlesbrough last time out.

Here’s the latest injury news from both camps ahead of Saturday’s fixture at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium:

Rusyn missed three consecutive matches for Ukrainian side Zorya Luhansk with a groin issue before signing for Sunderland on transfer deadline day. The striker has been training with the Black Cats’ squad but was still awaiting visa confirmation on Thursday afternoon. Rusyn is set to travel with his new teammates even if the process isn't completed in time for him to play against QPR.

1. Nazariy Rusyn (Sunderland) - Could return

Rusyn missed three consecutive matches for Ukrainian side Zorya Luhansk with a groin issue before signing for Sunderland on transfer deadline day. The striker has been training with the Black Cats’ squad but was still awaiting visa confirmation on Thursday afternoon. Rusyn is set to travel with his new teammates even if the process isn't completed in time for him to play against QPR. Photo: Catherine Ivill

Photo Sales
The former Sunderland defender hasn’t featured this season after dislocating his shoulder during a friendly against Oxford in July. Dunne has returned to training so could be available this weekend.

2. Jimmy Dunne (QPR) - Could return

The former Sunderland defender hasn’t featured this season after dislocating his shoulder during a friendly against Oxford in July. Dunne has returned to training so could be available this weekend. Photo: Nathan Stirk

Photo Sales
Roberts has missed Sunderland’s last two matches against Coventry and Southampton with a minor hamstring issue but has returned to training ahead of the QPR fixture.

3. Patrick Roberts (Sunderland) - Set to return

Roberts has missed Sunderland’s last two matches against Coventry and Southampton with a minor hamstring issue but has returned to training ahead of the QPR fixture. Photo: Chris Fryatt

Photo Sales
Dykes has missed QPR’s last three matches due to a knee injury but came off the bench for Scotland against both Cyprus and England during the international break.

4. Lyndon Dykes (QPR) - Set to return

Dykes has missed QPR’s last three matches due to a knee injury but came off the bench for Scotland against both Cyprus and England during the international break. Photo: Julian Finney

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:QPRSunderlandLyndon DykesSouthamptonMiddlesbrough