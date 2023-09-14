The latest QPR and Sunderland team and injury news ahead of their Championship fixture at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium
Sunderland are preparing for their Championship fixture against QPR this weekend – with both sides hoping for positive news on the injury front
The Black Cats beat Southampton 5-0 before the international break, meaning they have taken seven points from their last three league games.
Despite losing three of their first five league matches this season, QPR won 2-0 at Middlesbrough last time out.
Here’s the latest injury news from both camps ahead of Saturday’s fixture at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium:
1. Nazariy Rusyn (Sunderland) - Could return
Rusyn missed three consecutive matches for Ukrainian side Zorya Luhansk with a groin issue before signing for Sunderland on transfer deadline day. The striker has been training with the Black Cats’ squad but was still awaiting visa confirmation on Thursday afternoon. Rusyn is set to travel with his new teammates even if the process isn't completed in time for him to play against QPR. Photo: Catherine Ivill
2. Jimmy Dunne (QPR) - Could return
The former Sunderland defender hasn’t featured this season after dislocating his shoulder during a friendly against Oxford in July. Dunne has returned to training so could be available this weekend. Photo: Nathan Stirk
3. Patrick Roberts (Sunderland) - Set to return
Roberts has missed Sunderland’s last two matches against Coventry and Southampton with a minor hamstring issue but has returned to training ahead of the QPR fixture. Photo: Chris Fryatt
4. Lyndon Dykes (QPR) - Set to return
Dykes has missed QPR’s last three matches due to a knee injury but came off the bench for Scotland against both Cyprus and England during the international break. Photo: Julian Finney