1 . Nazariy Rusyn (Sunderland) - Could return

Rusyn missed three consecutive matches for Ukrainian side Zorya Luhansk with a groin issue before signing for Sunderland on transfer deadline day. The striker has been training with the Black Cats’ squad but was still awaiting visa confirmation on Thursday afternoon. Rusyn is set to travel with his new teammates even if the process isn't completed in time for him to play against QPR. Photo: Catherine Ivill