Sunderland have reached an agreement with Central Coast Mariners to sign Australian defender Nectarios Triantis - but what can fans expect?

The 20-year-old centre-back enjoyed a breakthrough 2022/23 season with the Mariners after joining the club from Western Sydney Wanderers, where he had made just one senior appearance, last summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This campaign the centre-back played 26 times in all competitions as the Mariners lifted the A-League title this month.

To find out more, we caught up with Australian football journalist Joey Lynch to ask about the defender.

How did Triantis fare with the Mariners?

JL: “Triantis went from a player that was expected to be a depth piece for the Mariners entering the 2022-23 A-League campaign - after an off-season where he jumped from the Western Sydney Wanderers after not seeing a path to first team minutes - to one of the league’s best young defenders, a youth international and a future Socceroo by the end of it.“

What type of defender is he?

JL: “A bigger-bodied defender, Triantis is composed on the ball and possesses recovery speed to help out his team-mates in a pinch.

What are his strengths and areas where he could improve?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

JL: “Triantis improved as the season went on, but he and the Mariners lost focus and shipped a few easy goals at the start of the campaign. He also accumulated ten yellow cards across 26 games.

Do you think he’s ready for a move to England?

“Triantis is going to need to undergo an adjustment period upon moving to England given that he’s only played 26 professional league games and has a lot of learning still to do.

“The professionalism and facilities at Sunderland are also likely to be a bit of a shock given the Mariners dearth of resources!

“However, the Mariners have a good record as a selling club, especially when it comes to defensive minded players (Mat Ryan, Mile Jedinak, Trent Sainsbury, Kye Rowles) and that bodes well.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Triantis is an Australian youth international and is representing his country’s under-23s side at the Maurice Revello Tournament in Toulon this month.