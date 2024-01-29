Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland have been priced out of a deal for Luciano Rodriguez after scouting the striker ahead of the January transfer window.

Sunderland’s head of recruitment Stuart Harvey was in South America last year to watch Rodriguez, even though the forward always looked to be an ambitious target for the Black Cats.

Reports in Spain even suggested La Liga giants Real Madrid and Barcelona have been watching the forward recently, while the player is said to be keen on a move to Europe.

Rodriguez scored the winning goal during Uruguay's 1-0 win over Italy in the Under-20 World Cup final in June, while he’s scored seven times in 28 appearances for club side Liverpool of Montevideo this term.

However, transfer insider Fabrizio Romano has provided an update, one which suggests that Sunderland have been priced out of a deal for the player despite their initial interest with the striker rated at around £12.7million.

He said: The race for Uruguayan 20-year-old gem Luciano Rodríguez is entering key stages. Feyenoord approached Liverpool Montevideo - after River Plate €7million bid for 60% was rejected last week. Understand Liverpool Montevideo want €15million for 70% of the player."

West Ham eyeing £15.3million winger deal during January window

In other news, Romano also provided an update on West Ham's pursuit of Ibrahim Osman.

West Ham manager David Moyes has seen his squad hit heavily by injuries in attacking areas with the London club strongly linked with a swoop for Sunderland winger Jack Clarke during the January transfer window.

However, the Hammers deal for Osman could signal the end of Moyes' interest in Clarke with Sunderland hoping to keep hold of their star man, who has already scored 13 Championship goals this season, until at least next summer.