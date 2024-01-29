Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland are closing in on the signing of Leeds defender Leo Hjelde - but what can fans expect?

The 20-year-old has made just one Championship appearance for Leeds this season, following a loan spell at Rotherham last term, and is expected to sign a permanent deal with the Black Cats. To find out more, we caught up with Leeds reporter Joe Donnohue from the the Yorkshire Evening Post to ask about the Norwegian defender:

How has Hjelde done at Leeds?

JD: "Hjelde showed promise with the U21s and quickly became integrated as a fringe first-team player, did well on loan at Rotherham last season, but hasn't really kicked on at Leeds. Opportunities have been fleeting and lots of manager turnover has meant constantly having to prove himself. He started this season playing the odd game at left-back but looked shaky and hasn't had a look in since."

What type of player is he and what's his best position?

JD: "He's a left-back or left-sided centre-back and has played both for club and country. Typically plays left centre-back for Norway's U21s and left-back for Leeds and their 21s."

What are his main strengths and areas where he could improve?

JD: "His main strength is he's physical and can handle himself in duels, but one-vs-one defending is maybe a bit weak, particularly when playing left-back. I've always thought his positioning could use some work as well."

Why hasn't he been able to break into the first-team at Leeds?

JD: "He had the opportunity at the beginning of the season with Junior Firpo injured and question marks over Sam Byram's fitness, but didn't perform great against Cardiff on the opening day and was hooked at half-time. Byram came on and pretty much made the position his. His performance away to Salford in the Carabao Cup was also pretty unconvincing."

Do you know if other clubs have shown interest in him?

JD: "I don't know if other clubs have shown an interest in him this time around but over the summer there were links to Salernitana in Italy and last January there were a number of clubs who wanted to take him on loan before he ended up at Rotherham."

What sort of fee would Leeds value him at?