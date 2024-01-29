Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland's rivals in the Championship, Huddersfield Town, have sacked manager Darren Moore after just five months and 23 games in charge.

Moore departed Sheffield Wednesday last summer after guiding The Owls to promotion from League One via the play-offs in exceptional circumstances during the 2022-23 season. Wednesday were thought to be dead and buried against Peterborough United in their play-off semi-final but produced a stunning display to advance to Wembley, where they defeated Barnsley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former West Brom man then took charge of Huddersfield Town after the departure of Neil Warnock in September. However, Moore leaves Town with the club winless in their past six in all competitions, and 21st in the second tier and three points above the relegation zone.

"We appointed Darren on the strength of his credentials as a manager, but it is now clear that this has not worked as we envisaged and hoped," Terries' owner Kevin Nagle told the club website.

"I believe that our current squad is capable of more, particularly on the back of the work we have carried out in this transfer window, and we're quickly moving to identify the right person to lead them through a crucial period of the season. We hope to make that managerial appointment soon."