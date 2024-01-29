Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The fee Sunderland will pay Leeds United for Leo Fuhr Hjelde has been revealed by reports from Norway.

The 20-year-old defender is understood to be on his way to Sunderland for a medical ahead of a permanent move to the Stadium of Light from Championship rivals Leeds United. Michael Beale needs cover and competition at left-back after injuries to Dennis Cirkin and Niall Huggins.

Hjelde, who can also play as a centre-back, spent time on loan at Rotherham United last season, playing 13 times for The Millers in the Championship, including a start against Sunderland at the New York Stadium.

The deal to bring the player to Wearside was initially thought to be a loan move but it has now been revealed that Sunderland will pay a £1million to £1.5million fee to Leeds United for a permanent deal, and that Hjelde will sign a four-and-a-half-year deal his new club. 15 per cent of his next transfer fee is rumoured to be owed to Celtic.

Norwegian journalist Arilas Ould-Saada said: "The Norwegian U21 national team player Leo Fuhr Hjelde (20) has agreed with Sunderland on a 4.5-year contract and will probably sign tonight, according to TV 2's information. Hjelde is undergoing a medical today and is being sold for £1million to £1.5million from Leeds United."