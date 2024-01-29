Sunderland and Middlesbrough team and injury news with 11 ruled out and four doubts: Photo gallery
The latest Sunderland and Middlesbrough team and injury news ahead of their Championship match at the Riverside Stadium.
Sunderland are preparing for their Championship match against Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium – with multiple players unavailable for both sides.
The Black Cats will be hoping to build on their 3-1 win over Stoke on Saturday, which moved Michael Beale’s side up to seventh in the table, behind sixth-place Coventry on goal difference. Middlesbrough are three points behind Sunderland and are 11th, having played a game fewer.
Here’s the latest Sunderland and Middlesbrough injury and team news ahead of their meeting at the Riverside Stadium:
