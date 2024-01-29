Sunderland are preparing for their Championship match against Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium – with multiple players unavailable for both sides.

The Black Cats will be hoping to build on their 3-1 win over Stoke on Saturday, which moved Michael Beale’s side up to seventh in the table, behind sixth-place Coventry on goal difference. Middlesbrough are three points behind Sunderland and are 11th, having played a game fewer.