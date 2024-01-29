News you can trust since 1873
Aji Alese playing for Sunderland. Picture by FRANK REID

Sunderland and Middlesbrough team and injury news with 11 ruled out and four doubts: Photo gallery

The latest Sunderland and Middlesbrough team and injury news ahead of their Championship match at the Riverside Stadium.
Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 29th Jan 2024, 12:00 GMT

Sunderland are preparing for their Championship match against Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium – with multiple players unavailable for both sides.

The Black Cats will be hoping to build on their 3-1 win over Stoke on Saturday, which moved Michael Beale’s side up to seventh in the table, behind sixth-place Coventry on goal difference. Middlesbrough are three points behind Sunderland and are 11th, having played a game fewer.

Here’s the latest Sunderland and Middlesbrough injury and team news ahead of their meeting at the Riverside Stadium:

McGree has missed a large part of this season due to a foot injury and is now away with Australia at the Asian Cup. The midfielder started in a 4-0 win over Indonesia as the Socceroos progressed to the quarter-finals of the competition.

1. Riley McGree (Middlesbrough) - OUT

McGree has missed a large part of this season due to a foot injury and is now away with Australia at the Asian Cup. The midfielder started in a 4-0 win over Indonesia as the Socceroos progressed to the quarter-finals of the competition. Photo: Stu Forster

After starting three successive matches, Alese suffered another injury setback ahead of Sunderland's game against Hull and is expected to be sidelined for around a month.

2. Aji Alese (Sunderland) - OUT

After starting three successive matches, Alese suffered another injury setback ahead of Sunderland's game against Hull and is expected to be sidelined for around a month. Photo: Frank Reid

Silvera is also away with Australia's national team at the Asian Cup, with the Socceroos preparing for Friday's quarter-final.

3. Sammy Silvera (Middlesbrough) - OUT

Silvera is also away with Australia's national team at the Asian Cup, with the Socceroos preparing for Friday's quarter-final. Photo: Getty Images

Beale confirmed last week that Roberts is set to miss the Middlesbrough match with a calf issue. The winger could return when Sunderland host Plymouth at the Stadium of Light on February 10.

4. Patrick Roberts (Sunderland) - OUT

Beale confirmed last week that Roberts is set to miss the Middlesbrough match with a calf issue. The winger could return when Sunderland host Plymouth at the Stadium of Light on February 10. Photo: FRANK REID

