Barnsley boss Neill Collins says forward John McAtee turned down the opportunity to play in the Championship during the January transfer window.

McAtee, 24, joined the Tykes on a season-long loan deal from Luton in the summer but was linked with several second-tier teams last month. Sunderland were one of the clubs credited with interest, along with Cardiff, Ipswich and Plymouth, yet McAtee opted to stay at Barnsley.

The forward has often played as part of a front two this season, alongside Devante Cole, with McAtee scoring six goals and providing three assists in 24 League One appearances.

"It’s amazing when you have a player of the attitude that Macca has got," said Collins ahead of Barnsley's league game against Leyton Orient. "There was interest in January and while Luton were really happy for where Macca was, we were obviously very happy.

"He actually turned down the opportunity to go to the Championship, which I think says a lot about how committed he is to being here and how much he is enjoying it. He works so well and he has done really well and there’s still a lot of room this season for him to develop."

Sunderland were trying to sign another striker during the January transfer window, yet didn't feel the right player was available who would provide value for money.

"The nine position is very similar to all the rest of them," said Sunderland's sporting director Kristjaan Speakman last week. "You have three or four targets that you have to prioritise and I think forward positions is always an area you'd like to strengthen if you can. We went right down to the wire on three or four of them, and then at the end of it we knew it wasn't to be for various reasons, availability being one of them.