Luke O'Nien says he is determined to see Sunderland back in the Premier League and told supporters that he is giving everything to try and achieve it.

O'Nien recently reached a major Sunderland landmark, making his 250th appearance for the club and becoming only the third player this century do so for the club, following in the footsteps of John O'Shea and Lee Cattermole. The defender admitted that felt a long way off when he was substituted just 45 minutes into his debut against Charlton Athletic, Sunderland's first competitive fixture following their relegation to League One.

He has continued to be a regular in the side, in various positions, through six permanent managers and a number of different positions. The 29-year-old told club media that he was proud of what he had achieved on Wearside but insisted that he was nowhere near done.

"I've ticked a lot of goals off but there's still a long way to go," O'Nien told safc.com.

"I want to get to the Premier League and I want to do it with this club, there's a lot of work to do between then and now. We got close last year, we're in a good position this year. The main target is to get promotion.

"It feels pretty surreal. I remember my first like it was yesterday so to be on 250, it's something I can't even say I dreamed of as a kid because I didn't even think it was imaginable. I'm very proud. There are a lot of people who have helped me get to this number. A big shout out to my family, they've been my biggest supporters since day one.

"It's been a good journey so far. I've loved it. I've had two kids in the North East, got married here. As well as what we've achieved on the pitch, there have been the losses, the cup finals, spending as much time as we did in League One. Those moments aren't the highest moments but they are some of the reasons I'm still here. How long I lasted on my debut, even though those moments are difficult, they're the ones I've extracted the most learnings from.

"When you come here you have to learn on fast forward, it's a club that needs instant success. The good and bad all come together to make a really nice story and something I'm dead proud of.

"I was talking about it with my wife yesterday, she's been one of my biggest supporters. My little girl had her first steps on the pitch and my little man isn't too far away either. A lot has happened in the North East, I'm dead proud to have pulled the shirt on once, never mind 250 times.

"I know so many people watching would do anything to be in that situation. I would never take that for granted, every single appearance I make sure I give my all because I know every single person would up here. I don't always get it right but I can promise you I'll always work as hard as I can and train as hard as I can to put in the best performance I can."

O'Nien thanked Sunderland fans for their 'incredible support' since his arrival and said he was determined to repay it in the months and years ahead.

"The relationship I've got with the fans is incredible," he said.

"I didn't get off to a flying start and a few people did let me know that on social media but equally that's important, that's part and parcel of football.

"What I'm most proud of is when I talk to my kids, my life hasn't always been straight forward, when you do have tough moments, it's more important how you react as a person.

"A lot of people have backed me and given me time to settle and incredible support. I feel the best way I can reciprocate that is continuing to put in the best performances I can; being a good teammate and friend and I'll try to continue to do that every single day. As a club, we all pull in the same direction and the most important thing is you leave your shirt and number in a better place than when you came in."